Harmony CEO says investing in SA ‘still worth our while’

Despite the decline in SA’s gold output, Harmony Gold remains upbeat about the growth potential of its SA mines after reporting operating free cash flow at R12.7bn for its latest financial year — more than double that of the previous year and the highest in the company’s history.
This was largely thanks to Harmony’s SA surface operations, whose operating free cash flows were more than three times that of the previous financial year, at R2.6bn for the year to end-June...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.