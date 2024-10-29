AngloGold inches closer to sealing Centamin deal

AngloGold Ashanti’s acquisition of Centamin, owner of Egypt’s largest gold mine, has moved a step closer after the approval by shareholders at the court meeting and general meeting.
AngloGold announced its bid in September, offering $2.5bn for Centamin in a stock and share deal whereby Centamin shareholders will receive 0.06983 AngloGold shares and $0.125 in cash for each Centamin share they hold.
After the acquisition, AngloGold shareholders will own about 83.6% of the group’s enlarged issued share capital, while Centamin will own 16.4%.
AngloGold announced on Tuesday that the requisite majority in number of scheme shareholders who voted at the court meeting, and who represented more than 75% of the voting rights of all Centamin shares, voted in favour of the resolution and it was accordingly passed.
At the general meeting, the requisite majority of Centamin shareholders voted to pass the special resolution approving the transaction and the amendment of the Centamin articles.
There is only one more hurdle to the deal — the sanction of the scheme by the Jersey Court at the scheme court hearing, which is expected to take place on November 20.
For AngloGold, the deal offered the opportunity to add a tier-1 asset to its portfolio, AngloGold CEO Alberto Calderon said at the time of announcing the transaction.
“The transaction is free cash flow accretive in the first full year of production and [net asset value] accretive from day one.
“It will also offer additional upsides as we leverage our corporate infrastructure and our core competencies in exploration, operations and asset optimisation.”
The acquisition will result in AngloGold taking over Centamin’s flagship asset, the Sukari gold mine in Egypt. AngloGold said the mine had attractive development potential, as well as a compelling cost profile — with total cash costs of $970/oz and all-in sustaining costs of $1,196/oz in 2023. Sukari is one of the world’s highest-output mines, having produced more than 5.9-million ounces since starting production in 2009.
The inclusion of Sukari in AngloGold’s profile will increase the group’s annual gold production by about 450,000oz, to more than 3-million ounces for the year.
It will immediately reduce the combined unit total cash costs and all-in sustaining costs.
AngloGold inches closer to sealing Centamin deal
The only hurdle is the approval of the Jersey Court on November 20
With Jacob Webster
mackenziej@arena.africa
