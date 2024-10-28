Gold Fields completes acquisition of Osisko Mining
Group consolidates ownership of the Windfall Project, which is expected to produce about 300,000oz of gold a year
28 October 2024 - 09:57
Mining group Gold Fields has completed the acquisition of Osisko Mining after all the conditions to the transaction were fulfilled.
The deal, announced in August, enables Gold Fields to consolidate 100% ownership of the Windfall Project and the surrounding exploration district in Québec, Canada. ..
