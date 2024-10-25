Companies / Mining

BHP reaches $30bn settlement for reparation of Brazil dam failure

The dam collapse in the southeastern city of Mariana caused a giant mudslide that killed 19 people and severely polluted the Rio Doce river

25 October 2024 - 16:54
by Yadarisa Shabong and Roshan Thomas
A small toy figure and mineral imitation are seen in front of the BHP logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. File photo: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Mining BHP Group said on Friday it has reached a R$170-billion ($29.93bn) final settlement with public authorities in Brazil for reparation of Samarco's Fundão dam failure.

A federal judge in Brazil had ruled in February that BHP and Vale and their joint venture, Samarco, must pay up to 47.6 billion reais in damages for the 2015 dam collapse, in a decision still subject to appeal.

The collapse in the southeastern city of Mariana caused a giant mudslide that killed 19 people and severely polluted the Rio Doce river, compromising the waterway to its outlet in the Atlantic Ocean.

“BHP Brasil's expected outflows under the agreement align with BHP’s FY2024 Samarco dam failure provision of $6.5bn and no update is required to the existing provision at this time,” the mining company said in a statement.

Reuters

BHP and Vale reach deal in UK case about 2015 Brazil dam collapse

The case relates to damage caused by the 2015 Fundão Dam collapse that killed 19 people in Brazil
Companies
3 months ago

BHP to review court decision on 2015 dam disaster in Brazil

BHP and Vale ordered to pay at least $9.7bn after 19 deaths and extensive environmental damage
Companies
8 months ago

If BHP class action case goes ahead, it will be the biggest in UK history

Residents, businesses and local governments say BHP bears ultimate responsibility for the collapse of the Fundão Dam, which killed 19 people
Companies
4 years ago

The billion-dollar Samarco claim may not hold up

State prosecutors scoff at deal and file $44bn claim of their own RIO DE JANEIRO AND BRUSSELS — Any relief felt by the mining companies BHP Billiton ...
Archive
8 years ago

US investors sue BHP over Brazil disaster

Company is accused of fraudulently overstating its ability to manage safety risks before a fatal dam burst in November last year at a Brazilian mine ...
Archive
8 years ago
