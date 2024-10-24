Third-quarter output falls but Amplats keeps full-year guidance
A decline in output was partly due a breakdown at the primary mill at the Mogalakwena North Concentrator in July
24 October 2024 - 10:25
Anglo American Platinum has reported a 10% decline in total platinum group metal (PGM) production in the third quarter due to the breakdown at the primary mill at the Mogalakwena North Concentrator in July.
The breakdown resulted in a four-week downtime and a loss of 45,000oz, though this was partly offset by improved performance at the South Concentrator. ..
