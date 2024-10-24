Harmony unlocks huge value at tailings retreatment mine
Mine Waste Solutions’ free cash flow will gain more than R1bn annualised after the streaming contract with Franco-Nevada ended
24 October 2024 - 05:00
Harmony Gold has successfully ended its streaming contract with Franco-Nevada, in which the Canadian investor was entitled to 25% of all gold produced at Harmony’s North West tailings retreatment operation, Mine Waste Solutions (MWS).
The conclusion of the contract meant the average gold price Harmony received from MWS would increase in line with market prices, which would cause MWS’s free cash flow to gain more than R1bn on an annualised basis, the group said on Wednesday. ..
