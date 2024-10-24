Anglo lifts guidance for nickel and refined PGMs
Double-digit increase in refined PGM output is thanks to more stable water and electricity supply
24 October 2024 - 17:55
Operational improvements in the third quarter saw Anglo American raising its production guidance for nickel and refined platinum group metals (PGMs) while maintaining guidance for iron ore, copper and diamonds.
Anglo reported iron ore output at 15.7-million tonnes for the three months to end-September, up 2% from the previous comparable period as its Minas-Rio operation in Brazil put in a second consecutive record quarterly performance. ..
