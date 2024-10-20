Companies / Mining

Brazil, miners to sign deal for 2015 dam collapse, sources say

Vale, BHP and Samarco are discussing a $30bn compensation agreement

20 October 2024 - 16:55
by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Marta Nogueira
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ELIZABETH SEJAKE
Picture: GALLO IMAGES/ELIZABETH SEJAKE

Rio de Janeiro — Miners Vale, BHP and Samarco are discussing a near $30bn compensation deal with Brazilian authorities related to the 2015 Mariana dam collapse, they said on Friday, with an agreement set to be signed on October 25, sources said.

The collapse of the dam at an iron ore mine owned by Samarco, a joint venture between Vale and BHP, near the city of Mariana nine years ago unleashed a wave of toxic tailings in a disaster that killed 19 people, left hundreds homeless, flooded forests and polluted the length of the Doce River.

The three mining firms have for years been negotiating a compensation agreement with the country’s public attorney and with state and federal authorities, hoping a deal would end several court actions on the matter.

In separate statements and securities filings, Vale, BHP and Samarco said the version of the agreement being discussed would include a total compensation of 170-billion reais ($29.9bn), with 100-billion reais of that to be paid through 20 years directly to public authorities.

The total amount also includes 32-billion reais to be spent by the firms in remediation and compensation measures, and a further 38-billion reais that they have already disbursed, according to the companies.

The agreement is set to be officially signed on October 25, four sources said on Friday. Local newspaper O Globo had earlier in the day reported the date.

Vale, Samarco and BHP did not say when they expect to sign the agreements. Brazil’s solicitor-general office, which is part of the negotiations, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the date.

Vale and BHP said Samarco would be the primary obligor for the payments, with both owners each paying 50% of any obligations Samarco cannot fund.

Samarco, which is under bankruptcy proceedings, said a previous plan approved by its creditors ruled that it could only pay up to $1bn in compensation measures until 2031. Any disbursements exceeding it will be covered by Vale and BHP, it added.

Based on that, Vale on Friday forecast that its third-quarter earnings will reflect 5.3-billion reais in new liabilities related to the dam’s collapse.

BHP said the agreement in discussion “is broadly aligned with the existing $6.5bn provision.”

In September, Brazil energy & mining minister Alexandre Silveira said the talks at the time were for a roughly 167-billion reais agreement, 3-billion reais below the terms released by the firms on Friday.

Brazil rejected a previous 127-billion reais proposal earlier this year.

Reuters

BHP lays further bets on copper and remains bullish on iron ore

Mining giant sees huge potential for copper from renewable energy, vehicles and AI, with China stimulus reviving steel market
Companies
2 days ago

Sibanye suspends Century operations in Queensland due to bushfire

The zinc tailings retreatment operation is expected to remain suspended until November 16
Companies
2 days ago

DRDGold quarter boosted by higher gold prices and lower costs

Share prices are up for DRDGold, which re-treats existing tailings dams and mine dumps to extract gold
Companies
3 days ago

Wesizwe assures investors after China funding delay for flagship mine

Platinum group metal miner confident of securing additional funds
Companies
4 days ago

Wesizwe’s interim earnings swing back to positive territory

Significant foreign-exchange gains helped the company back into the black
Companies
5 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
WBHO chair to retire
Companies
2.
Pick n Pay falls after warning of deeper ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shoprite adds R11bn in in-house brands boom
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Sibanye suspends Century operations in Queensland ...
Companies / Mining
5.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Doubts raised about the dream of ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

BHP workers strike at world’s top copper mine in Chile

Companies / Mining

How negligence led to deaths at Sibanye

Companies / Mining

Anglo American board rebuffs BHP merger bid

Companies / Mining

Miners rescued from Zimbabwe’s Redwing mine

Companies / Mining

Gold Fields warns first-half profits will decline by up to 16%

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.