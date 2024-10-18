Sibanye suspends Century operations in Queensland due to bushfire
The zinc tailings retreatment operation is expected to remain suspended until November 16
18 October 2024 - 16:11
Miner Sibanye-Stillwater's operations at its Century operation in Queensland, Australia, have been suspended due to a regional bushfire.
The group said in a statement on Friday that while the operations team had been able to protect the primary infrastructure at the Century operation, including the processing plant, hydro mine, airport, underground slurry pipeline and camp, there had been extensive loss of surface piping infrastructure, including the feed and water lines that connect the hydro mine to the processing plant and other key service lines. ..
