BHP boosts copper and iron ore output in first quarter
Emerging economies, energy transition, electrification and data infrastructure are expected to drive up long-term demand for copper
18 October 2024 - 17:26
International mining behemoth BHP Group continued to grow its exposure to copper in the first quarter of its 2025 financial year, betting on the metal’s long-term role in transport electrification, the global energy transition and emerging market growth.
By 2050, BHP said it expects demand for copper to climb by 70%, given its key role as an input for solar and wind power infrastructure, plus electric vehicles — which are three times more copper intensive than internal combustion engines. ..
