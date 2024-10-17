DRDGold quarter boosted by higher gold prices and lower costs
Group re-treats existing tailings dams and mine dumps to extract gold
17 October 2024 - 14:13
Shares in DRDGold rose the most in about a month after the company reported improved performance across key metrics in the quarter ending September 30, driven by higher gold prices and improved cost efficiency.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 17% from the previous quarter to R680.8m “underpinned by a 2% increase in the average gold price received”, the gold miner said in a statement...
