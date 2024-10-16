Wesizwe assures investors after China funding delay for flagship mine
16 October 2024 - 19:55
Wesizwe Platinum has moved to reassure investors about the development of its flagship Bakubung Platinum Mine (BPM) after the mining house’s auditors raised questions about a delay in funding for the project from its main shareholder, Chinese firm Jinchuan Resources.
China’s National Development and Reform Committee (NDRC) has yet to approve the platinum group metal (PGM) miner’s application for increased funding from Jinchuan over and above the approved cap of $1.52bn (about R26.8bn)...
