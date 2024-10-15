Wesizwe’s interim earnings swing back to positive territory
Significant foreign-exchange gains helped the company back into the black
15 October 2024 - 10:07
Platinum group metals mining house Wesizwe Platinum staged an earnings recovery in the six months ended June, with headline earnings of 7.36c, from a headline loss of 59.63c in the first half of 2023.
Total comprehensive earnings amounted to R119.7m, after a comprehensive loss of R981.5m a year ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.