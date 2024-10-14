Merafe’s nine-month ferrochrome output from venture rises 2%
The increase is due to all operating smelters being in production throughout the winter months
14 October 2024 - 09:06
Merafe Resources’ attributable ferrochrome production from the Glencore Merafe Chrome Venture in the third quarter was 76,000 tonnes, taking output for the first nine months to 230,000 tonnes, an increase of 2% from the previous year.
Merafe, which is the junior empowerment partner in the chrome joint venture with Glencore, said in a statement on Monday that the increase was primarily due to all operating smelters being in production throughout the winter months...
