Manganese the target in Exxaro’s search for assets

Exxaro, SA’s biggest coal miner, says it is looking for manganese assets in its quest to diversify its business as copper had proven too expensive for the time being.
The group has explored various options as part of plans to establish a minerals business that will focus on “green metals”, including manganese, copper and bauxite that are used in cleaner-energy applications such as solar panels and electric vehicles...
