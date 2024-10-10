UK court ruling a hammer blow for Sibanye-Stillwater
Miner liable for damages of up to R21bn in dispute with Appian over stakes in two Brazil mines
Sibanye-Stillwater may be liable for as much as $1.2bn (about R21bn) in compensation to a UK private equity firm after a court ruling that threatens to worsen the strain on a company already reeling from tumbling platinum group metal (PGM) prices.
The judgment ends the first leg of the dispute between Sibanye-Stillwater and UK-based Appian Capital Advisory, with the second leg set for next year. The dispute arose in 2022 when Sibanye, currently valued at just over R54bn on the JSE, walked away from a deal to buy the private equity firm’s shares in Atlantic Nickel and Mineração Vale Verde, the respective owners of the Santa Rita nickel and Serrote copper mines in Brazil...
