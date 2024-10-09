DRA Global plans to delist and buy back shares
Subject to shareholder approval, it will buy back shares at $2.08 or R24.55 apiece
09 October 2024 - 13:14
Mining engineering company DRA Global plans to delist from the Johannesburg and Australian stock exchanges and buy back shares from shareholders.
The delisting from the Australian Securities Exchange, where it has a primary listing, and the JSE, where it has a secondary listing, and the buyback will be put forward for shareholder approval at an extraordinary general meeting on November 7...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.