Southern Palladium appoints Roger Baxter as executive chair
The company hopes to release the results of the Bengwenyama PGM project prefeasibility study before the end of October
08 October 2024 - 12:31
Junior Australian miner Southern Palladium has appointed Roger Baxter as executive chair.
Baxter was appointed as a director and non-executive chair in January and has subsequently played a key role in advancing the profile of the company while overseeing governance at the board level, the company said in a statement on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.