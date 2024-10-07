Petra Diamonds to hand over Koffiefontein mine

SA miner Petra Diamonds is set to close the sale of its Koffiefontein mine to Dubai’s Stargems Group by the end of the month, having announced its intention to sell the underperforming mine earlier this year.
The sale of Koffiefontein is expected to save Petra $15m-$18m (R260m-R313m) in costs related to the mine’s closure, which were previously included in the group’s balance sheet provisions set in June. ..
