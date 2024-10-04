PIC raises Sibanye-Stillwater stake as lithium project takes shape
04 October 2024 - 05:00
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has increased its stake in Sibanye-Stillwater, joining investors flocking back to the diversified miner as its potentially lucrative lithium project in Finland, backed by a consortium of lenders, takes shape.
The PIC, Africa’s largest fund manager, now owns just over 15% of the mining company, demonstrating its confidence in the miner’s long-term prospects. The transaction by the PIC comes a day after the asset manager’s CIO Kabelo Rikhotso backed platinum group metals (PGMs) to play a big role in the green economy...
