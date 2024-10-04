Anglo boss makes business case for Amplats
Strong upside potential, says Duncan Wanblad as he downplays threat of battery electric vehicles
04 October 2024 - 05:00
Anglo American boss Duncan Wanblad has made the case for the group’s platinum business, which it is in the process of demerging as part of the simplification of its portfolio, saying the hype about battery electric vehicles (BEVs) will die down.
Wanblad, in a virtual address to the Junior Mining Indaba held in Johannesburg on Thursday, said Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) will thrive as a stand-alone company, highlighting the prospects of the Mogalakwena mine, in the platinum group metals (PGMs) rich bushveld complex...
