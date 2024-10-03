WATCH: Minerals Council SA CEO on how mining can get back on track

Companies / Mining

03 October 2024 - 18:04
Impala Platinum. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
SA’s mining industry has been under pressure as it has had to deal with challenges such as load-shedding, port bottlenecks and soft prices. Business Day TV spoke to Minerals Council SA CEO Mzila Mthenjane to find out how the sector can be positioned for growth.

