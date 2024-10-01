PIC teams up with UAE’s cash rich and mineral hungry IRH
IRH is a subsidiary of UAE’s most valuable listed company, International Holdings Company, which has a market value of about $240bn
01 October 2024 - 13:39
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has signed a memorandum of agreement with UAE-based natural resources company International Resources Holdings (IRH), in a bid to improve the efficiency of SA mining operations.
The strategic collaboration could boost economic growth, job creation and sustainable development by bringing the IRH’s extensive technical and financial expertise to key constraints on the local mining industry, the company said. ..
