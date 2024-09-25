Soaring gold boosts mineral sales despite falling output
Amid decreasing production, income in July more than doubled from previous year
25 September 2024 - 05:00
Elevated gold prices have been a saving grace for SA’s mining sector in recent months, driving big increases in mineral sales and offsetting the steady decline in the country’s gold production.
Gold prices surged to a high on Tuesday as a cocktail of factors, from hopes of further US rate cuts and China stimulus measures to elevated Middle East tensions, lifted demand, Reuters reported. Spot gold hit a record high of $2,639.95/oz earlier in the day...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.