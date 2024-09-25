Amplats crashes out of top 40 index
World’s biggest platinum producer has lost nearly R100bn in value since the start of the year
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) dropped out of the JSE top 40 index on Friday, reflecting a 35.5% drop in the group’s share price since the beginning of this year as platinum group metal (PGM) miners continue their fall from favour.
Amplats, the world’s largest primary PGMs producer, was at R604.46 a share when markets closed on Friday, having fallen from a peak of R2,675.38 in 2022. On Monday the share price recovered 2.87% to close at R621.78. After shedding nearly R100bn in value on the JSE this year Amplats is no longer among the JSE’s 40 most valuable companies — its position was taken by retailer Pepkor...
