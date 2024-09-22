JPMorgan is now Sibanye’s third-largest shareholder

US-based JPMorgan has increased its stake in mining and metals processing group Sibanye-Stillwater, suggesting that the finance behemoth is now more bullish towards gold.
In a recent buying spree, JPMorgan took its stake in Sibanye to 6.17% of the group’s total issued shares, positioning the company as Sibanye’s third-largest stakeholder. This comes after the group reduced its stake in Sibanye two months ago. ..
