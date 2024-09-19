Reuel Khoza has agreed to join the Jubilee Metals board, the diversified metals producer with operations in SA and Zambia, announced on Thursday.
Khoza has held positions as chairperson of several blue-chip companies, including Nedbank Group, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) and Eskom, and is also a director of the JSE.
Khoza’s current positions include president of the Institute of Directors Southern Africa and chair of Discovery Bank.
His appointment is subject to regulatory approval and he is expected to join Jubilee’s board during October.
“It is a great honour to have such an esteemed business leader in Dr Reuel Khoza to accept the invitation to join the Jubilee Board. Dr Khoza brings a wealth of experience and knowledge that will strongly compliment the Jubilee board, especially at a time when we look to expand our operating footprint in Africa,” said CEO Leon Coetzer.
Jubilee also announced that Neal Reynolds has resigned as CFO to pursue a new opportunity.
He would leave after publication of the company’s annual results, which were expected at the end of September, the company said.
“Neal formed part of the leadership team tasked with the successful implementation of a decentralised executive management structure, to ensure dedicated focused leadership by the SA and Zambian appointed executive team. The decentralised executive teams are now each led by a dedicated MD and CFO per country and commodity area,” the company said.
The executive structure ensured clear accountability and leadership across each of the company’s operations, namely copper, and chrome and platinum group metals (PGM), it said.
Riaan Smit, currently CFO of the chrome and PGM division in SA, had been appointed interim group CFO while a replacement was found.
Reuel Khoza to join Jubilee Metals board
Jubilee also announces that Neal Reynolds has resigned as CFO to pursue a new opportunity
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.