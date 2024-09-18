South32 faces huge hurdle to green Hillside

Globally diversified mining and metals company South32 faces a huge challenge in meeting an ambitious target of halving its Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035: its coal-hungry Hillside Aluminium smelter in Richards Bay.
The biggest aluminium smelter in the southern hemisphere, Hillside accounts for about 59% of the company’s Scope 1 and 2 emissions. CEO Graham Kerr told Business Day the group would not be able to meet its emissions target “if we don’t find a way to make Hillside green”...
