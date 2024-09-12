Sibanye’s halving of US mine output will lead to job losses
In August the miner said it had finalised a R1.8bn gold prepayment deal to raise cash to help repay loans
12 September 2024 - 16:47
Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday it would roughly halve its US mined platinum and palladium production next year, leading to about 800 job losses, in the face of low metal prices that pushed it to a half-year loss.
The company said production would be cut by about 200,000oz, with the Stillwater West mine placed on care and maintenance and expansion spending deferred at the East Boulder mine. The 800 jobs represent nearly half of its US mineworkers...
