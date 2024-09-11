Sibanye ropes in former auditor- general to its board

Sibanye-Stillwater has bolstered its board with the appointment of former auditor-general Terence Nombembe as an independent nonexecutive director — cementing his reputation as one of the most sought-after directors.
With a BCom from the University of Transkei and an honours degree in accounting science from the University of SA, Nombembe has experience in accounting, auditing, risk management, corporate governance and stakeholder management, Sibanye said in its announcement. ..
