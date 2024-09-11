High gold price and better output boost Pan African’s earnings
CEO Cobus Loots highlights the group’s focus on long-term sustainability amid booming gold prices
11 September 2024 - 10:44
Pan African Resources (PAR) delivered a strong set of annual results, growing profit by 30% as increased output allowed the mid-tier gold producer to capitalise on high gold prices.
The SA mining house reported revenue was up 16.8% at $373.8m (R6.68bn) for the year ended June, while headline earnings soared 32% to $79.5m...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.