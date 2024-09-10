AngloGold pursues Egypt’s largest gold mine
The R45bn offer for lion’s share of Centamin comes as the gold price soars
10 September 2024 - 09:58
UPDATED 10 September 2024 - 23:12
AngloGold Ashanti has put $2.5bn (R44.8bn) on the table for the takeover of Centamin, owner of Egypt’s largest gold mine, in one of the biggest mining deals of the year as mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity in the industry heats up.
The transaction will involve a stock and cash deal whereby Centamin shareholders will receive 0.06983 AngloGold shares and $0.125 in cash for each Centamin share they hold...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.