AngloGold Ashanti to buy Egypt’s Centamin in $2.5bn deal

Centamin shareholders will receive 0.06983 new AngloGold shares for each Centamin share and $0.125 in cash

10 September 2024 - 09:58
by Aby Jose Koilparambil
Picture: 123RF
AngloGold Ashanti will buy Egypt-focused smaller rival Centamin in a $2.5bn stock and cash deal, the companies said on Tuesday, as the US-listed global miner expands its operations in Africa.

Shares in Centamin jumped about 24% to 148.10p in early trade, their highest level since October 2020. Shares in Centamin's London-listed peer, Hochschild, rose about 4%.

Under the terms of the deal, Centamin shareholders will receive 0.06983 new AngloGold shares for each Centamin share and $0.125 in cash.

The implied 163p ($2.14) per share offer represents a premium of 36.7% to Centamin’s Monday closing price of 120p, the companies said in a statement.

The acquisition coincides with a flurry of deal activity in the gold-mining sector over the past couple of years, with the world’s top gold producer, Newmont, buying Australia’s Newcrest Mining for $16.8bn in late 2023.

In May, miner BHP Group walked away from its $49bn plan to take over rival Anglo American after its last-ditch request for more time was rejected by the London-listed firm, ending its six-week pursuit for now.

After the completion of the Centamin deal, it is expected that AngloGold shareholders will own about 83.6% and Centamin shareholders about 16.4% of AngloGold Ashanti’s enlarged issued share capital.

AngloGold Ashanti said it expected the deal to be accretive to free cash flow per share in the first full year after completion of the transaction.

Terming the deal “highly compelling”, AngloGold Ashanti chair Jochen Tilk said the acquisition offered “enormous geological potential” that the company was well placed to develop.

Centamin's principal asset is the Sukari gold mine, which is Egypt’s largest gold mine as well as one of the world’s largest producing mines.

The Centamin acquisition expands AngloGold’s portfolio to yet another key gold-producing region. It currently has assets in nine countries — Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Ghana, Guinea, Australia, the US, Brazil, Argentina and Colombia.

The Centamin board said it intended to unanimously recommend the deal to its shareholders.

Reuters

