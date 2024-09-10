Anglo begins offloading platinum unit

Anglo American has launched a share sale for about 5% of its stake in its platinum subsidiary, setting the ball in motion to reduce its stake in the business as part of measures to boost shareholder returns.
Anglo said it would sell 13-million shares, worth about R7.4bn, via an accelerated bookbuild — a share sale conducted over a short time period — in Anglo American Platinum (Amplats). ..
