Lower PGM and thermal coal prices weigh on African Rainbow Minerals
But higher export iron ore prices help keep drop in group’s headline earnings to 43%
08 September 2024 - 17:58
Declining commodity prices made for a challenging year for African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), which reported a slump in revenue and earnings.
The diversified miner said on Friday that declining prices of platinum group metals (PGM) and thermal coal weighed on its performance in the year ended June. The company reported headline earnings of R5.08bn and R25.91 per share, reflecting a 43% decrease from the 2023 financial year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.