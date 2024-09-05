Companies / Mining

WATCH: Harmony benefits from better grades and higher gold price

Business Day TV speaks to Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp

05 September 2024 - 20:51
Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp. File photo: SUPPLIED
Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp. File photo: SUPPLIED

Harmony Gold has described its annual performance as “exceptional”. The miner has upped its final dividend by 25% after its profit more than doubled during the period, due to higher gold production, better grades and record prices. Business Day TV spoke to Harmony Gold’s CEO, Peter Steenkamp, for more insight.

