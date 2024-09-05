Balancing risk and reward: navigating Africa’s mining landscape

An important focus has been on securing equity from global markets, as Africa’s mineral wealth alone is not enough to attract the necessary capital. The financing models now cater to critical minerals, which have always been part of Africa’s rich resource base, but which are now receiving renewed attention owing to their role in green-energy solutions. This transition is evident in the growing investments in minerals such as copper and cobalt, which are crucial for modern technology to operate.

Tanzania’s mining policy changes, which include a ban on exporting unprocessed lithium, reflect a broader trend whereby African nations aim to add value domestically. Similar policies in Zimbabwe and Ghana have attracted large-scale investments, with Zimbabwe securing more than $1.2bn (about R22bn) in its lithium industry between 2021 and 2023.

Balancing risk and reward

Investing in Africa’s mining sector remains complex, requiring a deep understanding of both risks and opportunities. High-risk regions often hold the most promise in terms of untapped resources, but they come with challenges such as political instability and inadequate infrastructure. However, the potential rewards for those willing to navigate these complexities are substantial.

The global influence of China has reshaped the investment landscape. China’s aggressive acquisition of critical minerals has led to tighter supply chains and increased competition, driving up asset values. Despite these challenges, the right projects in Africa still attract substantial capital. The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement has further boosted the sector, facilitating a 30% rise in intra-African trade by reducing tariffs and simplifying customs procedures.

The market for critical minerals such as copper, which has seen a resurgence in demand as an energy-transition mineral, exemplifies this trend. Investors must now balance the high-grade opportunities in Africa with the associated risk premiums — a trade-off that has become central to investment decisions.

Navigating the policy and regulatory landscape

African countries are making notable progress in improving their regulatory frameworks to attract more investment.

Zambia’s Mineral Regulations Commission Bill of 2023 and Angola’s privatisation programme are prime examples of how governments are simplifying processes and boosting investor confidence. These reforms have made investments more secure and attractive, positioning these nations as important players in the global mining landscape.

However, not all countries have kept pace with these positive changes. SA, once a powerhouse in the global mining industry, continues to struggle with policy uncertainty, which has dampened investor confidence. Despite government efforts, including the announcement of a R400m fund to support new mining explorations, the sector remains in need of comprehensive reforms to regain its competitiveness.

The SA mining industry, which has historically been a substantial contributor to the national economy, has seen a decline in profitability owing to these ongoing challenges. This situation underscores the importance of stable and investor-friendly policies in maintaining the strength of the sector.

In contrast, countries such as Zimbabwe and Tanzania are using strategic policies to attract midstream investments, particularly in lithium processing. These efforts have resulted in large infrastructure development, which is essential for adding value to Africa’s mineral wealth.

The role of ESG

The global shift towards sustainability has placed environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors at the centre of mining investments.

By 2024, 70% of large mining operations in Africa had adopted sustainability frameworks that align with global standards, a notable increase from 55% in 2023. This trend reflects how sustainability has become a competitive advantage, attracting investors who favour ESG-compliant projects.