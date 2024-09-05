Harmony benefits from better grades and higher gold price

Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp. File photo: SUPPLIED
Harmony Gold’s annual earnings more than doubled as the group invested in its higher-grade gold mines, expanded its surface retreatment business and grew its international gold and copper assets.
The miner on Thursday reported a 132% increase in headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-June to 1,852c, while it achieved record operating free cash flow of R12.74bn, up 111%, driven by higher recovered grades and a stronger average gold price.
The 6% increase in total gold production to 1.56-million ounces included a jump in production of 17% at Mponeng, 34% at Mine Waste Solutions and 17% at Hidden Valley due to improved recovered grades, it said in a statement.
Revenue was 25% higher at R61.38bn. The average gold price received rose 16% to R1,201 653/kg and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) rose 1% to R901,550/kg ($1,500/oz).
A final dividend of 94c was declared.
“In the past financial year, Harmony delivered an exceptional combined performance across our operations. This achievement was a result of clear strategic intent and successful execution, enabling us to deliver above plan and capitalise on higher gold prices. This resulted in a record year for the company,” said CEO Peter Steenkamp.
“While the gold price received continues to provide sustained tailwinds, the true driver of value has been our investment in quality ounces alongside our demonstrated capability in the regions we operate,” he said.
“As we transform into a global gold-copper producer, the foundations are in place which will enable us to continue on this growth trajectory through the extraction of safe, profitable ounces and value accretive acquisitions.”
Gold revenue increased by 23% to R58.27bn. The streaming contract with Franco Nevada concludes in the second quarter of the 2025 financial year.
“This contract resulted in Mine Waste Solutions’ average gold price received for FY24 to be about 18% below the average gold price received at our other operations. Once this contract ends, we expect a further boost to gold revenue and cash flows,” the group said.
Production guidance for 2025 is between 1.4-million and 1.5-million ounces at an AISC of between R1.02m/kg and R1.1m/kg. Underground recovered grade for the 2025 financial year is guided at above 5.8g/tonne.
“We remain conservative in our planning assumptions and it should be noted that much of the performance this past year was due to an overachievement at Hidden Valley, Mine Waste Solutions and Mponeng as a result of higher recovered grades,” it said.
Guidance at Harmony’s other operations remains largely unchanged, but it does expect lower production from Doornkop in the 2025 financial year as plans at this mine have been revised to ensure the group can continue mining both safely and profitably. The 2025 guidance reflects the higher capital expenditure required to sustain production and the group’s growth plans.
CEO Peter Steenkamp says clear strategic intent and successful execution resulted in exceptional performance
mackenziej@arena.africa
