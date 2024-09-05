AECI gains access to Peruvian markets

AECI, SA’s leading manufacturer of explosives and chemicals solutions for mineral processing, announced a strategic land acquisition in Peru last week, marking the next step in the group’s global expansion efforts.
The newly acquired land, which encompasses almost 200ha complete with building permits, will enable the construction of new explosive manufacturing plants in Peru, allowing AECI to supply the country’s local mining sector directly. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.