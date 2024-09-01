Northam Platinum increases its revolving credit facility to R11.34bn
01 September 2024 - 18:14
Northam Platinum has increased its revolving credit facility, a move meant to increase the group’s financial muscle as it fights to remain stable amid falling platinum group metal (PGM) prices.
“Our main defence against softer metal prices is to control internal unit cost inflation. To this end, we have instituted various initiatives across the group, targeting both operating and capital expenditure,” CEO Paul Dunne said as the group reported full-year earnings to end-June on Friday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.