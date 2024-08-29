Miners walk outside 11C shaft at Impala Platinum’s mine in Rustenburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Downbeat metal prices have weighed on Impala Platinum, resulting in the group having to write down the value of its assets. The miner has slipped into the red, reporting an annual loss of R17.3bn. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CFO Meroonisha Kerber.
WATCH: Impala Platinum slips into the red
Business Day TV speaks to Impala Platinum CFO Meroonisha Kerber
