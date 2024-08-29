South32 announces $200m share repurchase plan and final dividend
The company’s manganese mining and aluminium smelting operations in SA both achieved record output in 2024
29 August 2024 - 10:34
Improved operating performance, disciplined cost management and higher prices for its key commodities lifted South32’s financial results during the second half of its 2024 financial year, said Graham Kerr, CEO of the globally diversified mining and metals company.
The company declared a final dividend of $140m or 3.1c per share, bringing total dividend payouts for the year to $158m...
