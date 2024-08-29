Implats boss says ‘highly improbable’ new PGM mines will be developed in SA
I don’t think our industry has ever had this long-term risk, says CEO Nico Muller
Impala Platinum (Implats) CEO Nico Muller has ruled out the development of new platinum group metals (PGM) in SA, saying the long-term outlook for demand in electric vehicles has curtailed the desire to develop new assets in the sector.
“I think it is highly improbable that you’re going to see material investment in new PGM assets in SA — in particular if you don’t have beneficiation capacity. So there are two things; one is the current price environment and the other one is the long-term state of electrification [electric vehicles],” Muller told journalists on Thursday after the release of the group’s results...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.