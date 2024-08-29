Impala’s full-year earnings hit by massive impairments

Miners walk outside 11C shaft at Impala Platinum’s mine in Rustenburg. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/FELIX DLANGAMANDLA
Impala Platinum has reported an annual loss after accounting for impairments of more than R20bn.
The group reported a basic loss of R17.3bn or 1,929c per share for the year to end-June, from basic earnings of R4.9bn and 577c per share in the prior year. No dividend was declared.
The cumulative effect of impairments resulted in a posttax charge of R19.8bn or 2,204c per share, it said.
Headline earnings of R2.4bn or 269c per share were 87% and 88% lower, respectively, and reflect the 215c per share effect of the IFRS 2 broad-based BEE charge.
Revenue of R86.4bn decreased by 19%, while cost of sales of R80.9bn declined by 4%.
Implats accounted for several significant one-off, non-cash items in profit before tax, the largest of which was the impairment of goodwill (R6.3bn), prepaid royalty (R3.2bn) and property, plant and equipment (R10.6bn) at Impala Rustenburg of R20.2bn pretax, due to lower rand platinum group metal (PGM) pricing.
There was also a R1.9bn (no tax impact) IFRS 2 share-based payment B-BBEE non-cash charge arising on the implementation of the empowerment transaction at Impala Rustenburg and Impala Bafokeng in June 2024, reflecting the facilitation provided to empowerment parties, including employees, communities and the Siyanda-led broad-based empowerment consortium, Bokamoso.
Group production increased 13% to 3.65-million ounces and refined and saleable production increased 14% to 3.38-million ounces. Dollar revenue per ounce decreased 34% to $1,350 on materially lower rhodium and palladium pricing, while rand revenue declined 30% to R25,257/oz.
Significantly weaker dollar sales revenue offset the benefit of strong operational delivery — average palladium and rhodium pricing dropped sharply, negating higher sales volumes and compressing operating margins and free cash flow, it said.
“Implats delivered guided production volumes and commendable cost controls despite navigating several serious challenges amid a constrained operating environment characterised by macroeconomic headwinds and persistently low prices for platinum group metals,” it said.
All three major PGM markets were likely to remain in fundamental deficits in 2024, though market shortfalls were expected to ease from those witnessed in 2023, Implats said. Automotive production growth was expected to moderate, industrial demand was expected to be marginally lower as capacity expansions ease, and supply was expected to stage a modest recovery on improved auto catalyst scrap collections, it said.
Group 6E (six elements: ruthenium; rhodium; palladium; osmium; iridium; and platinum) refined and saleable production is expected to be between 3.45-million and 3.65-million ounces, while unit costs are forecast to rise by up to 5% to R21,000/oz-R22,000/oz on a stock-adjusted basis.
Group capital expenditure is forecast at between R8bn-R9bn, inclusive of growth capital of between R0.9bn and R1.1bn. This guidance assumes exchange rates of R18.25/$ and C$1.33/US$, respectively.
Impala’s full-year earnings hit by massive impairments
Significantly weaker dollar sales revenue offset the benefit of strong operational delivery
Impala Platinum has reported an annual loss after accounting for impairments of more than R20bn.
The group reported a basic loss of R17.3bn or 1,929c per share for the year to end-June, from basic earnings of R4.9bn and 577c per share in the prior year. No dividend was declared.
The cumulative effect of impairments resulted in a posttax charge of R19.8bn or 2,204c per share, it said.
Headline earnings of R2.4bn or 269c per share were 87% and 88% lower, respectively, and reflect the 215c per share effect of the IFRS 2 broad-based BEE charge.
Revenue of R86.4bn decreased by 19%, while cost of sales of R80.9bn declined by 4%.
Implats accounted for several significant one-off, non-cash items in profit before tax, the largest of which was the impairment of goodwill (R6.3bn), prepaid royalty (R3.2bn) and property, plant and equipment (R10.6bn) at Impala Rustenburg of R20.2bn pretax, due to lower rand platinum group metal (PGM) pricing.
There was also a R1.9bn (no tax impact) IFRS 2 share-based payment B-BBEE non-cash charge arising on the implementation of the empowerment transaction at Impala Rustenburg and Impala Bafokeng in June 2024, reflecting the facilitation provided to empowerment parties, including employees, communities and the Siyanda-led broad-based empowerment consortium, Bokamoso.
Group production increased 13% to 3.65-million ounces and refined and saleable production increased 14% to 3.38-million ounces. Dollar revenue per ounce decreased 34% to $1,350 on materially lower rhodium and palladium pricing, while rand revenue declined 30% to R25,257/oz.
Significantly weaker dollar sales revenue offset the benefit of strong operational delivery — average palladium and rhodium pricing dropped sharply, negating higher sales volumes and compressing operating margins and free cash flow, it said.
“Implats delivered guided production volumes and commendable cost controls despite navigating several serious challenges amid a constrained operating environment characterised by macroeconomic headwinds and persistently low prices for platinum group metals,” it said.
All three major PGM markets were likely to remain in fundamental deficits in 2024, though market shortfalls were expected to ease from those witnessed in 2023, Implats said. Automotive production growth was expected to moderate, industrial demand was expected to be marginally lower as capacity expansions ease, and supply was expected to stage a modest recovery on improved auto catalyst scrap collections, it said.
Group 6E (six elements: ruthenium; rhodium; palladium; osmium; iridium; and platinum) refined and saleable production is expected to be between 3.45-million and 3.65-million ounces, while unit costs are forecast to rise by up to 5% to R21,000/oz-R22,000/oz on a stock-adjusted basis.
Group capital expenditure is forecast at between R8bn-R9bn, inclusive of growth capital of between R0.9bn and R1.1bn. This guidance assumes exchange rates of R18.25/$ and C$1.33/US$, respectively.
mackenziej@arena.africa
Implats rings alarm bells for R20bn asset writedown
Mining output numbers reflect PGM woes
Implats fends off another illegal strike at Bafokeng mine
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.