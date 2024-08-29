Gold Fields ‘warned about procurement missteps’ at South Deep
Whistle-blower raised concerns about the questionable manner in which a supplier was introduced to the mine, source says
29 August 2024 - 06:22
Gold Fields’ management was warned procurement “missteps” at South Deep would lead to a plunge in production — at a time when gold prices have been on a record-breaking spree.
Its prized asset is struggling to get on top of significant leakage of backfill materials, which is restricting access to stopes and the availability of future stopes, thus slashing production...
