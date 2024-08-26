Gold Fields appoints Phillip Murnane as new CFO
The financial executive is expected to take up his position at the miner, which recently reported a sharp drop in profit, early in 2025
26 August 2024 - 15:03
Gold Fields has appointed Phillip Anthony Murnane as its new CFO and executive director, a move that comes as the mining giant grapples with production challenges and a sharp drop in profit.
Murnane, a seasoned financial executive with more than 20 years of experience in the resources sector, was expected to begin his role at the Johannesburg-based office early in 2025, Gold Fields said on Monday...
