Sibanye secures R10bn financing package for Europe lithium project
Company says the facility is the final capital expenditure needed for the construction and development of the project
22 August 2024 - 09:21
Sibanye-Stillwater’s lithium project in Finland secured a €500m (R9.9bn) cash injection via a green loan package, marking a big milestone for the project.
The company said on Thursday that the facility was the final capital expenditure needed for the construction and development of the promising project...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.