Lucara finds second biggest diamond in Botswana

22 August 2024 - 16:49
by Brian Benza
A replica of the Cullinan diamond at the Cape Town Diamond Museum, April 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
A replica of the Cullinan diamond at the Cape Town Diamond Museum, April 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER

Gaborone — Canada’s Lucara Diamond has discovered a 2,492-carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana, the company says, one of the largest stones to be excavated.

Lucara did not reveal the stone’s gem quality but its size would make it the second largest rough diamond discovered to date, after the 3,106 carat Cullinan Diamond found in SA in 1905. After being cut and polished, it became part of the British crown jewels.

The Karowe mine is known for producing large stones, with other significant finds including the 1,758-carat Sewelô and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamonds.

The company will present the diamond to Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday. Botswana is the world’s top diamond producer by value.

The country last month proposed a law that will ask mining companies, once granted a licence, to sell a 24% stake in mines to local investors unless the government exercises its option to acquire the shareholding.

Reuters

