A replica of the Cullinan diamond at the Cape Town Diamond Museum, April 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/ESA ALEXANDER
Gaborone — Canada’s Lucara Diamond has discovered a 2,492-carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana, the company says, one of the largest stones to be excavated.
Lucara did not reveal the stone’s gem quality but its size would make it the second largest rough diamond discovered to date, after the 3,106 carat Cullinan Diamond found in SA in 1905. After being cut and polished, it became part of the British crown jewels.
The Karowe mine is known for producing large stones, with other significant finds including the 1,758-carat Sewelô and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamonds.
The company will present the diamond to Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday. Botswana is the world’s top diamond producer by value.
The country last month proposed a law that will ask mining companies, once granted a licence, to sell a 24% stake in mines to local investors unless the government exercises its option to acquire the shareholding.
Lucara finds second biggest diamond in Botswana
Gaborone — Canada’s Lucara Diamond has discovered a 2,492-carat diamond at its Karowe mine in Botswana, the company says, one of the largest stones to be excavated.
Lucara did not reveal the stone’s gem quality but its size would make it the second largest rough diamond discovered to date, after the 3,106 carat Cullinan Diamond found in SA in 1905. After being cut and polished, it became part of the British crown jewels.
The Karowe mine is known for producing large stones, with other significant finds including the 1,758-carat Sewelô and the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona diamonds.
The company will present the diamond to Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Thursday. Botswana is the world’s top diamond producer by value.
The country last month proposed a law that will ask mining companies, once granted a licence, to sell a 24% stake in mines to local investors unless the government exercises its option to acquire the shareholding.
Reuters
De Beers sells $315m worth of diamonds in latest sale
Anglo American is not leaving SA, says CEO Duncan Wanblad
Amplats targets London listing in search of liquidity
AngloGold appoints former JSE and De Beers bosses to its board
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
JOHN DLUDLU: Time to modernise the Southern African Customs Union
Botswana wants a bigger slice of HB Antwerp diamond dealer
Market access and policy stance are big risks to farm exports
Africa should unite for better deals with China, panellists say
HISHAAM EMERAN: Vital railway infrastructure investment in focus at conference
Botswana’s ban on SA imports harms relations, Agbiz warns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.