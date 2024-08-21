Companies / Mining

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Digging into DRDGold’s annual results

Business Day TV spoke to DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius

21 August 2024 - 15:09
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Business Day TV sat down with DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius to discuss the miner’s full-year results.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Sasol boss vows decisive action on struggling ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Sasol fuel sales slip as Eskom slashes diesel ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Windfall for Coronation shareholders after tax win
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Budget-friendly model helps Mr Price’s share ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Aveng on the prowl for partners
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.