Soaring gold price boosts DRDGold
Miner reports rise in operating profit in the year to end-June despite fall in production
21 August 2024 - 11:51
Despite a 5% decrease in gold production, DRDGold reported a 14% rise in operating profit in the year to end-June as the group benefited from skyrocketing gold prices.
DRDGold on Wednesday reported 4% growth in headline earnings per share (HEPS) to R1.33bn, while group revenue rose 14% to R6.2bn, driven primarily by a 20% increase in average gold price over the period. ..
